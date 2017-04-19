× VIDEO: Spring resident’s home, car catch fire after being hit with small bombs

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Marshal’s Office is searching for three people accused of committing arson Sunday morning in the Spring area.

The group was caught on home surveillance video setting fire to a vehicle and a residence in the 2300 block of Kolby Way around 2:45 a.m, investigators said. After setting the fires, the group is accused of driving off in a dark-colored vehicle.

In the video, three shadowy figures approach the vehicle before one tosses a small bomb at the house and another person throws a second explosive into a dark-colored SUV sitting in the home’s driveway.

A second video shows the moments the first bomb hits the resident’s front door, leaving the door in flames.

Officers suspect a white SUV was also involved in the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Crimes Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477). The agency is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to felony charges or an arrest.