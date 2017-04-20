Census report shows millennials are not hitting adulthood milestones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON-- We all march to the beat of our own drum but millennials are dancing to a totally different tune.

A report from the Census Bureau, shows that today's young adults are different from past generations in almost every way.

The report looked at people ages 18 to 34, over the past 40 years and compared four common milestones of adulthood.

In 1975 only 25 percent of young men made less than $30,000 a year, but that number is now as high as 41 percent.

The amount of young women in the workforce has increased more than 40 percent over the past four decades. And get this, g The study also found that 40 years ago, 43 percent of young women are were homemakers, but today that number's a measly 14 percent.

Millennials are also taking longer to have kids.

Stats showed 70 percent of women in 1976 had a child by the age of 29, but today, a kid by 29 only applies to 20 percent of millennial women.

The one area that's affecting everyone in the family is the living quarters.

35% of young adults ages 18-34 still live with their parents, instead of in their own home or with a spouse.

There's clearly been a shift in attitudes and it looks like millennials are choosing work, and education, over family.

They say life isn't a race and if it is, maybe those who take it slow and steady, will be the real winners.