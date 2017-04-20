Freeport PD: 13-year-old boy fatally shot at Peppermint Park

HOUSTON – Freeport Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting after a teenage boy was shot at a park Wednesday evening.

According to officials, they responded to call about possible fireworks or gunshots in the 1200 block of W 8th Street at Peppermint Park around 5:45 p.m.

Moments later they received a second call from the same reportee, saying there was an unconscious wounded teenager lying face down in the grass.

The Freeport Police Department identified the victim as 13-year-old Juan Borja.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to Brazoria Medical Regional hospital, while performing CPR on him during the transportation.

Borja was later pronounced deceased, with multiple gunshot wounds.

No suspects are in custody at this time, but police are interviewing several witnesses.

Freeport investigators are following up on multiple leads with the assistance of Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office.