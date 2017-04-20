Houston launches a citywide billboard campaign to end domestic abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- It's scary but we live in the second worst county for domestic abuse in the Lone Star State. An estimated 250,000 women are abused in Harris County.

The City of Houston, along with Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse or AVDA, is launching a new billboard campaign with the help of Houston Texan DeAndre Hopkins.

12 new billboards will catch the eye of an estimated 3 million highway travelers soon with a clear message everyone can get behind. “Domestic Violence Never Wins”.

It's never too late. Stop the suffering today. Please.