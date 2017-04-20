Houston Texans release 2017 schedule

We know you've been waiting. Here you go. The 2017 #Texans schedule is LIVE! 🏈📆: https://t.co/lzdJSUImz0 pic.twitter.com/8hTjHXJhcK — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 21, 2017

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans 2017 regular season schedule features four primetime games in weeks 2, 5, 12 and 16.

Bill O’Brien kicks off his fourth season as the Texans head coach with a season-opening matchup at home against the Jaguars on Sept. 10. The Texans are undefeated against Jacksonville under O’Brien (6-0) and are 11-4 all-time against the Jaguars at NRG Stadium.

In week 2, the Texans will travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals on Thursday, Sept. 14 in a game that will be broadcast on NFL Network. The Texans have won five of the last six regular season meetings with the Bengals, including a 12-10 victory in week 16 last year that clinched the AFC South title.

Week 5 will feature a matchup between the Texans and Chiefs at home on Sunday, Oct. 8 on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. Houston defeated Kansas City, 19-12, at home in week 2 last season. This will be the third consecutive year the Chiefs travel to NRG Stadium.

The Texans are scheduled to play twice on Monday in 2017. In Week 12, Houston travels to Baltimore to take on the Ravens as part of ESPN’s Monday Night Football on Nov. 27. Then in week 16, the Texans will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day in a game that will be broadcast on NBC, NFL Network and live-streamed on Amazon.

The Texans take on the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots on Sept. 24 in week 3 at Gillette Stadium. Then the Texans enjoy some home cooking when they play three straight at NRG starting with division-rival Tennessee at home on Oct.1, in Week 4, the Chiefs in week 5, and in week 6, the Texans will host the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 15. This will mark the fourth time in team history the Texans play three straight home games in the regular season and marks the first time since 2013.

Houston will face all four NFC West teams for the fourth time in franchise history and first time since 2013. After a bye in week 7, the Texans will travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks on Oct. 29. In week 10, Houston will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams. The Texans will then host the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 19 for week 11, and the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 10 for week 14, to complete their NFC West schedule.

The Texans are looking for three straight wins in Indianapolis for the first time in franchise history and will travel to face the Colts in the final game of the regular season on Dec. 31. The two teams will meet in Houston on Nov. 5 in week 9.

Houston will then make their annual trips to face division rivals Tennessee on Dec. 3 in week 13 and Jacksonville on Dec. 17 in week 15.