HPD: $2.5 million worth of Kush confiscated in largest bust in Houston area

HOUSTON — Charges have been filed against two suspects arrested following an investigation into the manufacturing and distribution of Kush in the Houston area.

Mohamed Ebrahim Moton, 47, and Ataur Rehman Malik, 38, are charged with delivery of synthetic cannabinoids.

In September 2016, investigators in the Houston Police Department Narcotics Division initiated an investigation that identified an organization involved in the manufacturing and distribution of Kush in the Houston, Corpus Christi and Austin areas. Information was developed that identified Moton as a suspect in the case.

On February 10, investigators conducted an undercover operation at an apartment complex in the 11400 block of Bissonnet, where Moton was observed carrying two large trash bags, later determined to contain Kush, and placed them into the trunk of a vehicle parked at the location. Investigators later witnessed Malik approach the vehicle, open the trunk and remove the contents. Malik was then witnessed conducting a narcotics transaction with a unknown individual.

On Tuesday, HPD Narcotics investigators executed an arrest warrant at a residence in the 11300 block of Mulholland Drive and took Moton into custody without incident. During the operation, investigators found about 550 pounds of Kush in various stages of packaging for distribution and other narcotics paraphernalia. An additional 10 pounds of Kush was also recovered at various storage units identified during the investigation.

Malik was taken into custody on Wednesday following the execution of an arrest warrant, where a weapon and currency were also recovered.

The total seizure was worth approximately $2.5 million.

The arrests and seizures in the bust are part of HPD’s on-going enforcement into Kush dealers in Houston. The Kush initiative has targeted not only street-level dealers, but also stores where Kush is sold and now distributors and manufactures of Kush.