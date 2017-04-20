× 2 painters injured in explosion at home near Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas — Two painters were injured Thursday in an explosion at a home in northwest Harris County.

According to the Rosehill Fire Department, the men were painting inside the home when fumes built up and caused an explosion.

Emergency crews arrived to find the painters lying in the front yard.

One sustained extensive burns and had to be airlifted to the hospital for treatment. The other was transported by ground ambulance.

The windows of a home were blown out in the blast.

We are working to gather more details and will provide updates as they become available.