NewsFix in Space: Earth dodges an asteroid, NASA spots winter on Mars and possibly a UFO near the ISS!

HOUSTON-- Today's adventure takes us into orbit where an asteroid just whizzed by our planet.

The massive asteroid measured the size of six football fields and NASA said it won't be this close again for another 500 years.

Good thing it missed us this time.

Speaking of close encounters, NASA may have just captured a UFO on the International Space Station feed.

Some UFO experts claim the craft is an alien cylinder that can go transparent in order to hide from an unfriendly predator.

So far, there's no earthly explanation for what this flying object could be.

.....Here's one flying capsule that we can confirm.

An American astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut blasted off in the Soyuz space capsule.

Yep, the rocket took off without a hitch and made it's way to the ISS docking station.

If they are lucky maybe they can detour over to Mars and catch a glimpse Red Planet's beautiful winter season.

Until next time, keep watching the skies and keep watching NewsFix in Space.