× 2 Clear Creek HS students accused of plotting Columbine-inspired shooting

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Troubling social media messages have led to the arrest of two Clear Creek ISD students after the boys were accused of plotting a school shooting inspired by the horrific massacre at Columbine High School nearly 20 years ago, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said.

The teens were quickly apprehended by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office after making threats on Snapchat against Clear Brook High School, officials said. The suspects, whose identities are protected due to their ages, are scheduled to appear in a juvenile detention court Monday.

Investigators said one student posted a video on Snapchat, showing himself flashing a gun and warning students not to attend school Thursday. The student also said he’s been practicing for the attack in the video, officers said.

The second student told his schoolmates not to come to school because at 10:30 a.m. he was going to honor his heroes the “Columbine Shooters,” investigators said. He’s also accused of posting a picture of himself pointing a pistol at two other students in the hallway.

It was a disturbing discovery for parents and administrators. The Columbine High School shooting happened on April 20, 1999 and left 12 victims dead and 21 others injured.