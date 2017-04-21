× 68-year-old man killed while crossing NE Houston street, police say

HOUSTON — A 68-year-old man was killed Thursday afternoon after being by a truck while crossing a street in northeast Houston.

Investigators said he was using a crosswalk in the 6300 block of Lyons Avenue around 2:55 p.m. when a gold Toyota Tundra, driving through a green light, accidently hit the victim.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver did not show visible signs of intoxication and was subjected to a blood test, which he passed. The driver was questioned and then released without charges.