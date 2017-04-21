Federal judges strike down Texas statehouse district map

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN ANTONIO, Texas-- According to a panel of federal judges voters in Harris County are being cheated.

In a 2-1 ruling, a three judge panel in San Antonio found Texas's state house district maps give Republicans an advantage and weaken the power of minority voters. The judges even found discriminatory intent in the drawings of the maps.

Democratic Representative Garnet Coleman led the fight, suing the state over the map, originally drafted in 2011.

"You can't draw a map that puts too many minority voters in one district. That's called 'packing.' And you can't put too few minorities in a district. That's called 'cracking.'" Coleman said.

The findings say the district lines discriminate against Black and Latino voters in 3 of Texas's 36 districts, including Harris and Dallas counties.

"The 2011 map is no longer in use and the ruling by two federal judges is not only moot but contrary to the facts and the law," The Harris County Republican Party Chair said.

Representative Coleman is frustrated that Texans have been misrepresented since 2011. He wants the three judge panel to redraw the maps before the 2018 elections. He says, "We should have constitutionally legal maps so that the people can elect the folks of their choice. That's just, that's what Democracy is all about."