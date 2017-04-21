Flix Fix: The Lost City of Z, The Promise and Free Fire

HOUSTON -- A weekend of historical epics as The Lost City of Z and The Promise make their big screen debut. Film critic Dustin Chase reviews Charlie Hunnam and his Amazon adventure plus Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale battling history in The Promise. Also new in theaters this weekend is SXSW action film Free Fire, a 90-minute shootout starring Brie Larson and Armie Hammer. What to see and what to skip, our film critic has the reviews you need to make the best decision on new releases every week.
