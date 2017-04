Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- If you've ever wondered what it would be like to be apart of the Houston Police Department, this might be your chance.

HPD have recruited members of their Houston Police Department Citizens Academy to take part in the Shoot/ Don't Shoot training simulator.

In this training citizens must decide in a split second whether or not to pull the trigger.

Citizens are placed through a variety of real-life situations including traffic stops and hostile situations.

Way to protect and serve!