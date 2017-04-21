× HPD: Bicyclist dies in hospital days after hit-and-run accident

HOUSTON — Officers are searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash in the southwest Houston area during the Easter holiday weekend. The victim passed away in the hospital Thursday, police said.

Pablo Tistoj-Vasquez, 33, was riding his bike in the 6100 block of Clarewood Drive around 9:15 p.m. on April 15 when he was stuck by a vehicle near Ashcroft Drive. Investigators said the victim was thrown from his bicycle and into a parked Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

Police said the driver left the incident without stopping to render aid.

Tistoj-Vasquez was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital.

Anyone with information related to the suspected vehicle or the driver is asked to call the HPD hit and run unit at 713-247-4065.