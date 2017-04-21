× HPD: Decomposed body found in vacant lot in north Houston

HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vacant lot Thursday night in the north Houston area.

The Houston Police Department said a realtor was taking pictures of a property around 4:55 p.m. when he stumbled upon the victim’s body in a nearby lot at 150 East Rogers St.

Investigators said there were no signs of trauma on the body, which was in a state of decomposition.

The police department is still waiting for autopsy results in order to confirm the man’s identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.