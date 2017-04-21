× HPD: Gunman on the run after man shot 10 times in north Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Friday morning in the Near Northside area, authorities said.

The gunman approached the victim in the parking lot of the La Playita bar in the 2500 block of Elysian Street around 1 a.m and shot the man several times before leaving the scene. Shell casings and other evidence suggests at least 10 shots were fired at the victim.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, police said the man was already dead.

Police believe the shooter was an older gentlemen.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the HPD homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).