× HPD: Man accused in at least 5 cases of indecency — including 3 involving minors

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested and charged a man accused in at least five cases of indecent exposure and public lewdness across the central and northern parts of the city.

Manuel Rodriguez Jr, 36, is charged with three counts of indecency with a child. Police said Rodriguez was arrested Monday without incident.

Rodriguez is believed responsible for incidents at the following locations:

3400 Overbrook at Claremont on June 29, 2016

1700 Gardenia on January 4

2400 Claremont on January 10

4300 Piney Woods at Gardenia on February 7

9800 Irvington on April 12

In each incident, the victims stated a man drove a silver Honda Accord up next to the victims and exposed himself while inside the car. Further investigation identified Rodriguez as the suspect, the police department said.

Police have provided the following video, which shows one incident.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with additional information in these cases to contact the HPD Special Victims Division at 713-308-1100.