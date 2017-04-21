× Hurricane prep supplies tax-free this weekend only

HOUSTON — As Houston’s weather begins to brew, so are potential hurricanes. It’s important resident prepare for the worst during the 2017 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday this weekend.

The holiday begins at midnight Saturday and end on midnight Monday.

“We cannot predict when the next disaster will strike, but we can prepare,” Harris County Judge Ed Emmett said. “This emergency supplies tax holiday helps everyone save money on the items we need to be ready for the next storm and the upcoming hurricane season.”

The following emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption:

Portable generators less than $3,000

Emergency ladders less than $300

Hurricane shutters less than $300

Axes

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Can openers – nonelectric

Carbon monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products – reusable and artificial

Light sources – portable self-powered (including battery operated)

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers

Radios – portable self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

The following supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves

Camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders

Stepladders

Tents

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies

