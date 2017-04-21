Hurricane prep supplies tax-free this weekend only
HOUSTON — As Houston’s weather begins to brew, so are potential hurricanes. It’s important resident prepare for the worst during the 2017 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday this weekend.
The holiday begins at midnight Saturday and end on midnight Monday.
“We cannot predict when the next disaster will strike, but we can prepare,” Harris County Judge Ed Emmett said. “This emergency supplies tax holiday helps everyone save money on the items we need to be ready for the next storm and the upcoming hurricane season.”
The following emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption:
- Portable generators less than $3,000
- Emergency ladders less than $300
- Hurricane shutters less than $300
- Axes
- Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
- Can openers – nonelectric
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
- Fire extinguishers
- First aid kits
- Fuel containers
- Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
- Hatchets
- Ice products – reusable and artificial
- Light sources – portable self-powered (including battery operated)
- Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
- Radios – portable self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios
- Smoke detectors
- Tarps and other plastic sheeting
The following supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:
- Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
- Camping stoves
- Camping supplies
- Chainsaws
- Plywood
- Extension ladders
- Stepladders
- Tents
- Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
- Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies
Download the ReadyHarris app, from the Apple Store or Google Play, and use our step-by-step guide to building a personalized family disaster plan. Go to ReadyHarris.org to sign up for emergency alerts and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.