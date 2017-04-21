Mayor Turner meets 8-year-old girl who sent letter asking for safe school sidewalk

HOUSTON — Sophie Blitz is an adorable 8-year-old Harvard Elementary student with one simple request: better sidewalks in her neighborhood so she can ride her bike!

After writing a perfectly polite but persuasive letter addressed to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Sophie was able to get her wish! The second grader and the mayor met Thursday afternoon to check out the repairs and take a brisk walk to Gelazzi on White Oak Drive for some tasty gelato.

In the letter, Sophie is as sweet as ice cream but concise in her demands:

Dear Mayor,

My name is Sophie. I am 8 years old. I live at [omitted]. I am in the 2nd grade at Harvard

Elementary. There is an unfinished sidewalk on 5th and Cortlandt. I ride my bike to school so that is a

problem. I have to ride in the street now. My mom says it is not safe to ride my bike on the street. Can

you either build a bridge or finish the sidewalk? I will show you the bumpy sidewalk. My mom’s phone

number is [omitted]. I can also show you where it is so maybe you could come to my house. It will

be better if you fix it so I can ride on the sidewalk and you can help rebuild the sidewalk because it is

bumpy. And there is a ditch where the bump is that is hard to ride over because I don’t want to fall in

the ditch. If you come visit my house to see the problem sidewalk my mom says she will give me money

to take you to get gelato. We walk or ride bikes there from our house. If you want to ride your bike,

bring your bike. Do you have a bike? Or my mom can drive us there. Or we can walk. What day would be

best for you? I get out of school at 3:00 PM. I have swimming Tuesdays and Thursdays but I could skip if

that is the day you are comfortable with. My sister has piano lessons on Wednesdays so no

Wednesdays.

Thank you,

Sophie Blitz

P.S. My sister’s name is Annie and she is 5 and she also rides her bike to school. She is in Kindergarten at

Harvard Elementary. She needs a safe way to get to school too.