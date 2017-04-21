Strange Science: Researchers discover ‘dragon’s blood’ has magical healing powers!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFAX, VA. - Researchers at George Mason University say they've made an amazing discovery that a dragon's blood could save the planet.

Scientists say blood from a Komodo dragon actually has a protein that can kill all kinds of germs, including antibiotic-resistant superbugs.

Researchers claim that Komodo dragons are surrounded by such filth that their immune systems are much stronger than ours.

Because Komodos are endangered and could become extinct, researchers have found a way to create a synthetic version of the Komodo blood called 'Dragon 1.'

Scientists said 'Dragon 1' can help heal wounds and cuts about 30 percent faster than an antibacterial ointment.

So now instead of slaying dragons, we may use dragons to slay our bacterial demons.

Until next week, stay strange.