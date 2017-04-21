Tyler Longa steps up the plate, crushing it in the classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEMPSTEAD, Texas-- Hempstead High School senior, Tyler Longa is a master of time management.

Longa works a part time job, is active in the Beta Club, plays outfield on the baseball team and takes dual credit courses at Blinn College.

"After school, you have to set aside the time to get the work done. Make sure you're not missing anything. It's easy to miss the due date, if you're not paying attention," Longa said.

Longa has been named the salutatorian of his graduating class and has been accepted to the engineering program at Texas A&M.

"It's a great honor graduating as salutatorian. I get to give a speech to my classmates about the future, how fun it was to go with them through high school," Longa said.

With all of his accomplishments Longa still makes time to fly his drone, play video games and hang out with friends and family.

