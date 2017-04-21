× Woman charged in fatal crash involving 8-year-old released from jail

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The woman accused in the death of 8-year-old girl following an alcohol-related car crash has been released.

Erika N. Diebel was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle after the tragic incident April 6.

Investigators said Diebel was driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the 2600 block of W. Main Street when she crashed into the back of a 2009 Ford Expedition that was waiting in traffic. The accident killed the little girl, who was a passenger in the Ford.

Lab test showed Diebel’s blood alcohol content level during the crash was at 0.249.