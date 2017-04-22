Bombshell: Aaron Hernandez left third suicide note to jailhouse lover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSACHUSETTS -- The latest revelation in the Aaron Hernandez case is that the former NFL star may have murdered his friend semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd to hide Hernandez's bisexuality.

After Hernandez was found hanging in his cell Wednesday morning, authorities have been investigating what might have led the former Patriots player to end his life.

Hernandez addressed one of his three suicide notes to a gay jailhouse lover, according to Newsweek.

Officials say that the inmate is now on a 24/7 suicide watch as well.

Other reports also indicate the corrections officer who confessed to missing the 2 a.m. cell check on Hernandez will likely be suspended for 30 days.

Meanwhile, Lloyd's family is continuing a civil suit against the estate of Hernandez to win his home and any back-pay from the Patriots.

Their lawyers even challenged the Patriots to pay Lloyd's family directly without having to fight in court.

"He's still guilty in my book and in my family's book," Odin Lloyd's mother Ursula Ward said.

Investigators are reportedly speculating that Hernandez bumped off Lloyd because he had been taunting him about his bisexuality and Hernandez wanted to keep it a secret from his fiance, whose sister was dating Lloyd at the time.

While the motive for murder may seem like a reach, anything is possible at this point.

One can only wonder what other secrets Hernandez kept that have yet to come out.