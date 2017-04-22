Diet soda may increase risk of stroke, dementia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON -- When it comes to quenching your thirst, an ice-cold diet soda is a popular pick.

A new study published in the American Heart Association's journal might make you think twice before binging on those diet drinks.

Researchers in Boston find that artificially sweetened drinks may be linked to stroke and dementia risks. The study has been going on since 1991, and has followed the nearly 3,000 subjects as they age.

What they noticed?

Folks who consumed 1 or more artificially sweetened beverages a day were three times more likely to have suffered a stroke, or developed dementia.

The American Beverage Association points out that the FDA, World Health Organization, and European Food Safety Authority have all deemed low-calorie sweeteners safe for consumption.

The science nerds strongly acknowledge that these numbers don't prove that diet sodas increase your risk, but it's still worth considering.

It may be boring, but water does a body good and nothing's sweeter than a long healthy life.