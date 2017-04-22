Houston tears down Cresmont Village Apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Mayor Sylvester Turner joined the City of Houston Housing and Community Development Department in the demolition of Crestmont Village Apartments.

"Wherever there is blight in the city of Houston.....to tear it down and remove the blight. It`s going to be one step at a time.

The community was previously plagued by dangerous living conditions, squatters and illegal activity from the blighted complex.

Through the coordinated efforts of nine city departments, over 300 residents were relocated and the city obtained a court order to shut down and demolish the property in October 2015.