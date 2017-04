Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – A woman was hit while crossing the street with her husband, according to HPD.

Officials said around 11:30 p.m., the couple was trying to cross Durham Drive at an unprotected area when a woman turned from a parking lot and started driving in the wrong direction, hitting the woman.

The woman was transported to the hospital, and is in serious but stable condition. Her husband was uninjured.

According to police, both parties were at fault for the accident.