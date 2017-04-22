× MCSO: Man dies in IRONMAN competition in The Woodlands

MONTGOMERY, Texas – A man has died while competing in the IRONMAN competition in the Woodlands, Montgomery County Precinct 3 officials said.

The competition started early Saturday morning. The triathlon consists of a 2.4 – mile long swim, 112-mile bike ride and 26.2 mile run. The man passed away during the swim portion of the race in Lake Woodlands.

A spokesperson for the IRONMAN foundation released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of one of our athletes at today’s IRONMAN North American Championship Texas triathlon. The athlete required medical attention during the swim portion of Saturday’s race and was transported to a nearby hospital where they were treated. Our condolences go out to the athlete’s family and friends, whom we have been in contact with and will continue to support. As with any event of this nature, we will work with the local authorities to gather all the details on how this incident occurred and will continue to do everything possible to provide a safe environment for our athletes.”

Authorities have not released the man’s identity yet.