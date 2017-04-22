San Jacinto Day Festival and Battle Reenactment gives Houstonians chance to relive history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The largest battle reenactment of the state took place in Houston this Saturday as several people enjoyed the San Jacinto Day Festival and Battle Reenactment.

The event, which took place at the San Jacinto Monument, recreates the events leading up to Texas winning its independence from Mexico in 1836.

The free event is sponsored by the San Jacinto Museum of History Association, and includes food, fun activities for the whole family to enjoy, country western bands, weaving, spinning, a medicine wagon show, and Native American presentations, to name a few things!

This festival aims to make guests feel as though they are reliving history, and if we must say so ourselves, it hit the mark! Check it out!