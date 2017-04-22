Tix Fix: Win tickets to see Jimmy Buffet

Posted 3:00 PM, April 22, 2017, by , Updated at 05:43PM, April 22, 2017

HOUSTON -- Jimmy Buffet will be performing at the Woodlands Pavilion on June 8 and Scott Sparks wants to send you to check out the show.  Watch the clip above and answer a trivia question here for you chance to enter.  Many will enter, maybe you will win.