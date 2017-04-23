× HFD has to make unusual rescue of worker trapped in crane

HOUSTON – A worker was trapped in a crane basket after it tipped over while attempting to take down a sign Sunday morning, according to officials.

The sign, which normally hangs over the intersection on Post Oak Boulevard and Westheimer Road, was scheduled to be brought down when the Houston Fire Department received a call around 4:00 a.m. saying that the worker was stuck.

Authorities said at some point the cranes fell over and struck a second crane where the worker was. While trapped inside, he was unable to lower himself.

HFD rescued the man using ladder trucks, another crane operator and a stokes basket to bring him down. He was transported to the hospital for a back injury.

The scene is now reopened.