Man shot multiple times in north Houston, HCSO searching for answers

HOUSTON – A man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of some apartments Sunday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a call about a weapons disturbance and possible shooting around 10:35 a.m. at the Carriage Place Apartments located at 505 Wells Fargo Drive.

When they arrived to the scene, they found a man about 24 years old shot multiple times in the parking lot.

The victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital and is in stable, but critical condition.

Police are currently getting statements from witnesses and are looking for a suspect driving a Blue Malibu.