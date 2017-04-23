March for Babies honors premature babies by raising funds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – The March of Dimes hosted their March for Babies this Sunday in an effort to support and make a difference for infants and moms.

The walk aims to help families by contributing to research, programs, and life-changing breakthroughs that could lead to more thriving, healthy babies at birth.

This walk also honors the memory of babies that have passed away due to being born premature, and other ailments that can affect infants. Participants were able to view names along the Memory Mile as they walked for this worthy cause.

For more information on how you can participate in the next March for Babies, or donate to March of Dimes, go to www.marchforbabies.org.