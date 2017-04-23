“No Warriors Left Behind”– AVON 39 hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- The "No Warriors Left Behind" Breast Cancer Awareness Walk took over the city's streets and sidewalks in the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose, Quillian, Minute Maid Park, and downtown areas this Sunday!

The "Warriors Wanted, Fierce is Forever" campaign by AVON 39 brought philanthropists together once again in the fight to end breast cancer. Participants walked 39.3 miles through Houston, assisted by a volunteer crew, and were cheered on by supporters.

Participants joined family and friends to celebrate their achievement at a closing ceremony at Stude Park. During the ceremony, the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade awarded new grants to Texas area breast cancer awareness organizations.