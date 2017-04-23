Rockets take 3-1 lead with win over OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Houston Rockets have taken a commanding 3-1 series lead over Oklahoma City after beating the Thunder 113-109 on Sunday afternoon.

James Harden didn’t pace the Rockets in scoring even though he did have eight of 16 in the fourth quarter.

Russell Westbrook had his third consecutive triple-double in the series. He had 35 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists.

Nene Hilario paced the Rockets with 28 points on the day. Five Rockets players reached double figures in scoring.

Game 5 will be played Tuesday night at the Toyota Center.