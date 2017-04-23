Women trash store and run over clerk in Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. - Three women in Michigan took their belief in the expression of the "customer is always right" to the extreme.

It all started at the TJ Party Store in Kentwood, Michigan early Saturday morning.

Jose, an employee at the store, says, "They were arguing about the price or something like that, like the price was changing or something. She just got tired of dealing with it so she closed the window."

That was at the drive up window, where Kristina, a 57-year-old clerk was working. The customers didn't take kindly to being shut out so they came inside the store.

Jose continues to explain, "Kristina came out and they started arguing about how she got disrespected or something like that. The customer said she did everything right, but she was complaining about the prices."

The customers were asked to leave but they wouldn't go until they got an apology.

[CNN NE-004SU] (0:59 - 1:18) "Then one of the two girls that came in after said, 'Well we'll give her something to get mad about," and they started pulling down the shelves of the snacks things over there, the chips and everything. They pulled the shelves and that's when Kristina started chasing them cause they started running."

The clerk chased the women into the parking lot where authorities say she was run over and left in the parking lot. She suffered a fractured leg, a broken pelvis and bleeding on her brain.

Police are hoping the surveillance video will land them a tip to catch these culprits. After seeing what went down... the customer isn't always right... in fact this was very wrong.