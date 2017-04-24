Dallas PD: Man kills supervisor in murder-suicide at office tower

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a man entered a Lake Highlands area office building and killed a woman before turning the gun on himself. Investigators said the victim was the alleged shooter’s supervisor.

DPD received reports of an active shooter around 10:45 a.m. Multiple armored vehicles and SWAT officers arrived at the building in the 8300 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway. The police department said it has 29 officer units on the scene. Dallas Fire Rescue also responded with five units, investigators said.

“[Officers] went inside the office where the shooting was taking place, and they discovered that the possible shooter was inside a particular office in a meeting room,” Asst. Chief Randy Blankenbaker said. “The officers were forced to utilize a shotgun to breach the front office door.”

Blankenbaker said a shelter-in-place was immediately issued. Investigators said there were multiple witnesses in the building at the time of the shooting. The witnesses were taken to police headquarters for questioning.

The building was declared to be safe around 12:49 p.m, investigators said.

Image taken at the scene show dozens of people outside the building following an immediate evacuation. A second photo also shows a busted out window on the far edge of the property.

One officer was injured due to broken glass during the search and was taken to the hospital, according to the police department’s Twitter account.

Blankenbaker said the victim and suspect will not be identified until the next of kin are notified.