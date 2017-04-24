× Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old girl

HEMPSTEAD, Texas — Texas EquuSearch and law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl after an Amber Alert was issued for the child Monday morning.

Precious Valdez was last seen with a family member at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park. She was wearing a light green shirt, blue jean shorts and pink sandals.

Precious is Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes. The child stands at 3 feet tall and weighs around 50 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the girl’s whereabouts is asked to call the Waller County Sheriff’s Office at 979-826-8282.

This is a developing story.