Are you ready to drool? Hopdoddy Burger Bar opens new Houston location

HOUSTON — Are you ready for a mouth-watering surprise? Hopdoddy Burger Bar, known for its wide variety of high-quality burgers, house-made buns, local craft beer and hand cut Kennebec fries, is open its third location in Houston on Tuesday.

The new location, which is in the Vintage Park Shopping Center, will have the same popular menu, featuring burgers made with a variety freshly ground proteins like American Grass Fed Kobe, chicken and sushi-grade tuna. Menu highlights include the Magic Shroom made with Angus beef, Texas goat cheese, field mushrooms and basil pesto; and the Buffalo Bill made with bison, apple-smoked bacon, blue jack cheese, Frank’s hot sauce and the burger bar’s secret sassy sauce. Hopdoddy Vintage Park will also serve the recently introduced Hoss’ Hot Chicken featuring a fried Nashville hot chicken breast atop house made baby kale slaw.

Hopdoddy’s in Vintage Park is honored to provide continued support to The Periwinkle Foundation through its Goodnight for a Good Cause program which donates $1 of each Goodnight Burger to the organization. The Periwinkle Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to developing and providing programs that positively change the lives of children, young adults and families who are challenged by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses and are cared for at Texas Children’s Hospital. The Periwinkle Foundation has close personal ties to Hopdoddy Vintage Park through the restaurant’s General Manager, Tony Polichino, who has volunteered as a senior counselor at Camp Periwinkle since 2011.