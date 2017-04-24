Bayou City Burlesque and Circus Arts Festival twirls into Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Burlesque from Montreal! Circus from Berlin! Sideshow Freaks from Portland! The best of the best gathered from around the world for a one night event in Houston. The Bayou City Burlesque & Circus Arts Festival returned to Warehouse Live over the weekend.

The festival brought together timeless and titillating performances to celebrate the artists keeping these classic forms of entertainment alive. The event’s world-renowned acts range from Vegas style bump-n-grind burlesque, to bizarre sideshow stunts, to death-defying aerialists, that left the audience on the edge of their seats.

It may surprise folks to learn that Houston has become one of the top places for artists of this caliber to perform. What makes the Bayou City such a huge draw in the burlesque world? That can be answered by Houston’s very own international award-winning burlesque performer, radio personality, and festival producer KiKi Maroon.

“I’ve spent the past six years performing around the world, finding artist, and bringing them back to Houston. It’s given this city a reputation for curating the finest shows, featuring the most eclectic performers,” Maroon said.

Maroon says that performing in Houston has become an accomplishment amongst the artists, “With so many talented people wanting to participate, the selection committee didn’t have it easy. ”

This year’s BCBC Festival broke records with hundreds of applications coming in from seven countries, 26 U.S. states, and seven Canadian provinces, all vying for the chance to strut their stuff in Houston.

Ben has created acts that are very.... Explosive.

Don't miss his famous balloon act, Saturday April 22nd at Warehouse Live! pic.twitter.com/U7ZCodFaRQ — Circ-Burlesque Fest (@BCBCfest) April 8, 2017

“We sold out the last two years, and this is the first time we are international! It just keeps getting bigger and I have Houston to thank for that. This city supports the wild, the wacky, and the sexy. As long as Houston wants it, I’m gonna keep bringing it," Maroon said.

And bring it, she does!