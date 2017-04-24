× Body of man and dog found in Lake Houston, assumed to be from Saturday boating accident

HOUSTON– The body of a man and a dog has been recovered after a weekend boating incident in Lake Houston.

According to authorities, a man was on a boat with his dog, when his boat collided with another boat carrying a man. The man on the second boat was hospitalized but the dog and his owner were not found.

Lake Patrol resumed the search Monday and recovered the body of a man, assumed to be that of the missing man, along with the body of a dog.