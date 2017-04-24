× Driver charged in fatal crash on Hwy 288 that left 3 dead

HOUSTON– Three family members were killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 288, the Houston Police Department said.

According to police, Larry Williams, 37, was speeding in a Dodge Ram pickup truck on the highway near Bellfort Ave. around 4:50 p.m. when he veered into the main lanes, striking a yellow Chevrolet Aveo.

The driver of the Aveo, his mother-in-law and son were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The fourth passenger in the Aveo, the driver’s wife, was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

Williams and two passengers inside the Dodge Ram were not injured.

According to police, Williams did not show preliminary signs of intoxication but was charged with possession of marijuana.

He was later released on a $5,000 bond and is due back in court on May 1.

Additional charges might be filed, pending further investigation.