Game on! Video gamers collect, trade and play at 2017 Retropalooza

PASADENA, Texas — Looking to upgrade your retro gaming collection? Then, Retropalooza was the place to be!

Video game enthusiasts from all over the country came to Pasadena Convention Center over the weekend to show off their rare finds, and maybe even make a few deals.

Guest panels featuring classic game experts and YouTube celebrities, as well as competitive game tournaments leveled up this year's convention.

Adults got a chance to down memory lane, and also show their kids what they played as children.