Houston Press Best of Houston ®- Best Hobby Shop

HOUSTON-- We know the perfect place for you to keep your childhood spirit alive and escape from being a grown-up for a little while.

The Houston Press names 8th Dimension Comics and Games the Best Hobby Shop in Houston.

"We have a little something for everyone, we try to be your one stop shop for everything that's fun, we have comics and games and toys, all kinds of different stuff that your whole family can enjoy," Co-owner Annie Bulloch said. "We have a really active gaming community here, and people came come here and find a game pretty much anytime. We have a fun community space where we can have events and parties. I throw a ladies night event a couple times a year.

So satisfy your inner child, and stop by 8th Dimension...

A little slice of Never-Never Land right here in H-town.