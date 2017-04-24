× HPD: 1 killed, 3 seriously injured after crash along Hardy Toll Road

HOUSTON — A total of four people were hospitalized and one person has died after a crash along the Hardy Toll Road early Monday in northeast Houston. Police said early evidence suggests alcohol was a factor in the accident.

Investigators said a car was headed northbound on the Hardy Toll service road around 2:15 a.m. when the driver attempted to turn east onto Little York Road and was struck by a pickup truck going eastbound.

“There’s some indication the truck ran the red light,” Lt. Larry Crowson said.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck — identified as a man — died at the scene, and the three other passengers were taken to the hospital.

“Everybody is in serious condition but are expected to survive their injuries,” Crowson said.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital.

The driver was the only person inside the car at the time of the accident, police said.