HPD: Woman brutally murdered at SE Houston home

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating after a woman was found brutally murdered Monday morning inside her home.

“Our victim was fighting, was trying to survive the attack that was upon her,” Det. Fil Waters said.

Investigators said the victim’s body was almost beyond recognition when she was discovered at a residence on Sherwood Drive near Alberta Street in southeast Houston. It’s possible her body has been decomposing for at least 24 hours, officers said.

Police found disturbing amounts of blood in multiple rooms of the house.

Officers said it’s difficult to determine whether the victim was stabbed, shot or beaten at this point.

Anyone with information should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600.