Monday Motivation: Make fitness gains amidst the aches and pains

Aches and pains can halt your fitness gains. Until now! Here’s a workout that requires little time, with little impact yet leads to lots of fat burning!
Let’s do 10 reps of each of the following.
- Down dog into up dog into left side plank into right side plank
- Step and reach back and kick up
- Plank extension (can do modified version with knees on the ground)
- Elbow to knee
Rest one minute and repeat a total of 5 times.
No jumping, pounding, or heavy weights. Just body weight!
Make it a happy healthy day!