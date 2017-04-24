Monday Motivation: Make fitness gains amidst the aches and pains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Time for your Monday Motivation fitness tip of the day!

Aches and pains can halt your fitness gains. Until now! Here’s a workout that requires little time, with little impact yet leads to lots of fat burning!

Let’s do 10 reps of each of the following.

Down dog into up dog into left side plank into right side plank Step and reach back and kick up Plank extension (can do modified version with knees on the ground) Elbow to knee

Rest one minute and repeat a total of 5 times.

No jumping, pounding, or heavy weights. Just body weight!

For more health and fitness advice go to www.Lindseydayfitness.com

Make it a happy healthy day!