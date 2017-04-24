National Infertility Awareness Week highlights struggle for couples trying to build a family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - One of every eight couples will have trouble getting and staying pregnant.

Even though treating infertility is found to be as stressful as treating some of the most common and serious illnesses, like heart disease or cancer, couples walking this path tend to feel lonely and isolated.

“Especially with Mother’s Day coming up. Having this before Mother’s Day is so important because Mother’s Day can be an incredibly painful day for couples or individuals going through infertility,” Cristina Treadway, Regional CEO of Aspire Fertility said.

Cristina struggled with such feelings through her own treatment.

“The mental piece is so strong and so large you feel broken as a person as a couple. It affects your marriage, it affects your relationships, it affects your friendships. It’s not something visible to people we're there. You know going to a doctor's appointment for a cancer appointment versus you’re trying to have a baby,” Treadway said.

Medical science has come a long way, even in just the past five years.

“We have changed the way we run IVF cycles and we do things that are much safer for women now, than five years ago,” said Dr. Barbara Stegmann, Medical Director at Aspire. “We can do a lot of testing on embryos, so that we know that they’re genetically normal or genetically abnormal. We also have ways to check the endometrium to make sure that the endometrium is available and able to take that baby and grow it. So there’s always new technology coming down the road.

With better science, comes more success.

Until the day comes where infertility is a conquered remnant of the past, a little more understanding and awareness goes a long way to helping those right in the thick of it to see a more hopeful future.