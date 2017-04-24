× Patient, 2 paramedics on board when Galveston ambulance van flips over

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Officials are amazed two paramedics and a patient weren’t seriously harmed after their ambulance van was completely overturned during an accident Sunday evening in Galveston.

The ambulance’s sirens and lights were flashing as it responded to a medical emergency around 7 p.m. Investigators said the van was at an intersection near 21st Street and Broadway Street when the two-vehicle accident happened.

The driver of the ambulance and a patient, identified as a student, were taken to the hospital to be check out for minor injuries, the Galveston Area Ambulance Authority said.

Officials said the passengers of the second vehicle and the paramedic in the passenger’s seat of the ambulance were not injured.

The Galveston Police Department is still investigating what caused the ambulance to be overturned.