Texas A&M gaming squad ranked among best Overwatch teams in US

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Overwatch is one of the most popular games in the world with more than 25 million players worldwide, and this squad of Texas A&M students are some of the best in the country.

Despite balancing a busy workload of college courses, this group of students still finds time to practice a few times a week. All that practice pays off as currently Team Maroon is ranked 8th among other Overwatch college teams.

What do their parents think about this? Most of them say that their parents are fine with them becoming elite gamers, as long as their grades stay up. With the steady rise of competitive gaming, esports could eventually give college football a run for its money!