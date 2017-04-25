4 serial robbery suspects arrested after fatal officer-involved shooting in NW Houston

HOUSTON — One of four robbery suspects has died in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting Monday night at a Jack in the Box in northwest Houston. The arrests were made through the efforts of a multi-agency task force, which was searching for the alleged robbery crew.

Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said Texas Department of Public Safety troopers spotted the suspects riding in a Mustang, which was wanted in connection to several other robberies, around 8 p.m. and HPD was notified for assistance with surveillance.

HPD and DPS units were tracking the suspects around 10 p.m. when they found the men committing a second robbery at a Jack in the Box on Highway 6 at FM 529, investigators said. According to Acevedo, the suspect were waited in the parking lot for several hours before approaching the fast food restaurant.

“The suspects came in [Jack in the Box], dawned some masks and were armed with long rifles and handguns,” Acevedo said.

Police said gunfire erupted when officers went to intervene. It’s unclear whether the suspects discharged their weapons, but investigators said three HPD officers and four DPS troopers opened fire.

“The shooting did take place inside the restaurant,” Acevedo said. “Officers engaged the suspects from both sides of the restaurant. We’re trying to determine how many shots, if any, were fired by the suspects.”

Three of the suspects were shot and taken to the hospital, where one of them passed away a short time later.

Investigators took the fourth suspect into custody without any injuries.

The police department said no patrons were inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting, and no officers were injured.

Among the officers who fired their weapons were a sergeant with 37 years of experience, second sergeant with 25 years on the force and an officer with 5 years of experience.

The investigation is being spearheaded by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.